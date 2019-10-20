Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie Dines With Godmother Jackie Bisset As She Misses College Son Maddox 'Maleficent' star has said she hasn't 'felt very strong' after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie had dinner in Paris with her godmother, Jacqueline Bisset, as she misses her golden boy son Maddox.

As RadarOnline.com photos show, the Maleficent star, 44, and The Deep actress, 75, caught up with each other on Sunday, October 20.

They were spotted braving the rain at the Laperouse restaurant for the touching reunion.

Bisset was so close to Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, that she became her future actress daughter’s godmother.

Bertrand died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian cancer at age 56.

At the Paris restaurant, Jolie and Bisset both wore matching casual black outfits amid the rain.

While Jolie dazzled in a long black coat with heels, her godmother could be seen wearing a long coat, trousers and boots.

Jolie greatly admires show biz veteran and Frenchwoman Bisset, who in 2010, was awarded the Legion d’honneur insignia, with French President Nicolas Sarkozy calling her “a movie icon.”

Bisset played a recurring role in the American TV series Counterpart in 2017.

A source told PEOPLE, “They’ve very close, and Jacqueline is someone Angelina has admired for a long time. And of course, there is the connection to her mom.”

Jolie previously visited Bisset in July when Brad Pitt‘s ex took a break from filming the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Bisset has told The Telegraph, “I see her very rarely. I’m fascinated with her life as everyone else is.”

Jolie has been going through a rough patch after splitting from husband Pitt and losing their oldest child Maddox, 18, to college in South Korea.

Still in the family nest are their other kids Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11.

As Jolie promotes her latest movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, she admitted that she felt “pretty broken” after taking some time off from acting.

“I was not feeling very strong,” she opined.

She’s praised her kids for helping drag her through the dark times, but tearfully sent oldest child Maddox away.

The superstar mom was sad to leave Maddox at his college dorm in South Korea, and Radar had exclusive video.

Angelina told onlookers at Yonsei University in a clip obtained by Radar that it was the day “I drop him off,” and candidly told the crowd, “I know, I’m trying not to cry.”

Now she’s coping as well as she can with her godmother’s love.

