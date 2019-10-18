Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Who? Megyn Kelly Ready For Comeback Amid New Matt Lauer Scandal The star is taking meetings with 'several news agencies,' source claims.

Hot on the heels of Megyn Kelly’s explosive first TV appearance in over a year, in which she calls for an outside investigation into her former employer NBC News, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the anchor is prepping her comeback.

“She’s back and ready to use her powerful voice,” an inside media exec told Radar. “She’s taking meetings with several news agencies.”

According to the source, Kelly, 48, has founded a new production company and is looking for space in the Midtown-area of New York City.

Kelly is also contemplating starting her own vodcast and has been approached by major players to partner with on a video show.

“She’s gathering information to do a vodcast which gives her flexibility and, more importantly, control over the news topics and the focus. She wants to use her company to focus on projects in search for the truth. That’s her passion,” the insider told Radar exclusively.

“Others have offered to team up with Megyn,” added the insider. “But she’s looking to do it alone and weighing her options with different opportunities.”

The other options include a prestigious guest spot on the universally respected PBS next year.

“She’s had many requests for documentary interviews as an expert,” a second source told Radar.

“PBS wanted to add her talent to its political stories and is airing a special on 10 years of divisiveness in the country to which Megyn lends her voice.”

Kelly, whose talk show was canceled by NBC last year, has been spending time with family while sorting out her next step.

She made her return to TV on Wednesday, Oct. 16, telling Fox News star Tucker Carlson that NBC had to answer for the way the network handled the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Lauer.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company,” she said, referring to allegations that NBC covered up the sexual misconduct of former star anchor Lauer.

“They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work. Fox News had an outside investigator. CBS News had an outside investigator, NPR, the NFL. This is how it’s done.”

Kelly discussed the explosive claims in Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill,” which alleges that NBC unjustly buried his reporting on Harvey Weinstein that eventually led to the #MeToo movement and concealed sexual misconduct accusations against Lauer, all of which NBC has denied.

In her return to primetime TV after exiting NBC in October 2018, Kelly hammered the network.

“Because here what Ronan is suggesting is that they covered up for one sexual predator — Harvey Weinstein — in order to protect another — Matt Lauer. They deny all of this,” said Kelly on Carlson’s show.

“And NBC has put out several statements saying that Ronan is a conspiracy theorist, and this is all nonsense and he’s got an ax to grind.”

“If that’s true — and there’s nothing to hide — then get an outside investigator,” Kelly concluded.

She also called on the network to release Lauer’s accusers from any binding legal agreements.

“What did they know, and when did they know it?” asked Kelly.

“Show us the money,” she continued. “The number one thing that needs to happen now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says it has nothing to hide. Great. Let’s not hide anything.”

And the harsh words have gained her considerable attention, a source told Radar.

“She’s being bombarded by networks to return, even in other countries,” said the insider.

“She’s an attorney, she’s a newswoman and she’s authentic. We need her voice in the journalism landscape.”