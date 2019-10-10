Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oh, Baby! Amy Duggar Welcomes Her First Child Via C-Section Click to find out what the 'Counting On' star named her little boy.

Congratulations are in order for Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King!

The reality TV couple welcomed their first child together via c-section and named the baby Daxton Ryan King.

Amy gave birth on Wednesday, Oct. 9, In Touch revealed exclusively, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard told PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

The duo announced their pregnancy news in April and revealed two months later they were having a boy.

Soon after the gender reveal, Amy confirmed they’d already picked a name for their bundle of joy.

“Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!”

Amy explained the reasoning behind the name.

“On the King side of the family, all the letters begin with the letter ‘D,’” Dillon told PEOPLE in August. “So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton,” she said, adding, “And then Ryan stands for ‘Little King,’ so it was like, we have to!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amy celebrated her baby shower in August – and her famous cousins were not in attendance!

Amy, 32, shared new photos alongside her female friends in honor of her impending bundle of joy.

“We all can’t wait to meet my main squeeze!! Thank you @amburcakes for hosting! @krauftcookies for the gorgeous cake and cookies! And for everyone who showered ‘us’ with love today! These women have impacted my life in so many ways and I love you all! For those that couldn’t make it…don’t worry I still love ya too!” Amy captioned a photo with girl friends.

But a Duggar fan was quick to point out that not one of the Amy’s famous cousins were present for the party.

“Your cousins didn’t go to your baby shower?” one fan asked.

Amy responded, “We had a baby shower with just family too!! I’ve been blessed twice!”

As Radar readers know, Amy previously had bad blood with her famous family members. An insider exclusively revealed to Radar last year that the Duggar cousin was “not allowed” to talk publicly about her family anymore.

Then, in October 2018, Amy slightly slammed her cousins for implying she did not want to have an oversized family like theirs.

“I didn’t want to limit myself by just getting pregnant right off the bat and not exploring the rest of what my life could be,” Amy told Radar at the time about her decision to wait a few years after marriage to have babies.