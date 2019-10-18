Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hope After Heartbreak! Allison Mack's Former NXIVM Slave India Oxenberg Engaged To Chef Boyfriend She fled Keith Raniere’s inner sex ring in 2018.

For India Oxenberg, there is happiness after heartbreak. RadarOnline.com can report that the former NXIVM sex slave of Allison Mack is engaged to her chef boyfriend.

India, 28, announced the news in an Instagram post on October 18, where she showed off her massive sparkler gifted to her by New York-based chef, Patrick D’Ignazio.

“I’ll take this topping. August 2020,” she captioned the photo with an engagement and heart emojis.

As Radar reported, the happy couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 20. D’Ignazio works as a chef at the pizza restaurant, Double Zero, in New York City.

India is the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, who vigorously spoke out in interviews against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere in an effort to influence her daughter to escape the organization and its inner sex ring known as DOS.

India ultimately fled the New York cult in August 2018, Radar confirmed at the time.

In June, India appeared to be much happier after ditching the east coast to be near her family. She showed support on social media for D’Ignazio and his pizza business just days after Raniere was convicted of seven felony charges including sex trafficking and exploitation of a child.

Last year, Catherine published a tell-all titled Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult, in which she described her daughter as a slave to Mack.

The brave mother revealed NXIVM secrets and claimed that Mack referred to herself as “Madam Mack” and “Pimp Mack,” suggesting she hand-picked women for the cult leader. India was reportedly living with Mack during her time in the corrupt organization.

Catherine claimed in the book that India returned home to California in 2017 looking “gaunt” and battling health issues.

As Radar readers know, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges earlier this year ahead of Raniere’s trial. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for the former Smallville star.

India continues to keep a low-profile since the contentious trial. While her mother was present for a majority of the court proceedings, India was not in attendance. This past August, the NXIVM survivor confirmed she and D’Ignazio’s romance was still heating up. On August 10, the 28-year-old posted a PDA-filled photo of her and D’Ignazio cuddling up on a boat at sea.