Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Colin Jost’s 'Tacky' ‘Avengers’ Themed Bachelor Party Plans Revealed! Actor's bash will be 'cheap & silly' before he ties the knot with Scarlett Johansson.

Colin Jost is gearing up to exchange vows with Scarlett Johansson, but before he does, his brother is throwing him a massive Avengers themed bachelor party — and it’s going to be “tacky, cheap and silly.”

“Colin and his brother, Casey, are super close, so it’s not surprising that Casey is planning an epic bachelor party, but what is shocking is that the event will be an Avengers theme,” sources told STRAIGHT SHUTER.

The bash won’t reflect the couple’s hefty bank account. “Obviously Scarlett is part of the massive billion-dollar franchise, but this party will be cheap, silly and tacky!’

The source explained what the bizarre event will look like. “Think Avengers on a tiny budget. The costumes at this thing will be more like the characters posing with tourists you see on Sunset Boulevard than the real Hollywood movie stars.”

Fans know Johansson, 34, got engaged to Saturday Night Live star, 36, in May after two years together.

The romance moved at lightning speed. Just months after they started dating, the couple moved in together in the fall of 2017.

A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively at the time the pair met through their mutual friend, Jost’s SNL costar and Johansson’s Rough Night pal Kate McKinnon.

“He was star struck,” the source told Radar.

Johansson’s dating history has made headlines up until her most recent engagement. She’s been married to Ryan Reynolds and French writer Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rose.