Third Time's A Charm! Scarlett Johansson Engaged To 'SNL' Star Colin Jost

The actress was married twice before.

May 19, 2019 @ 20:40PM
Scarlett Johansson Engaged To 'SNL' Star Colin JostScarlett Johansson Engaged To 'SNL' Star Colin Jost
Photo Credit: Getty Images (2)
Celebrity
Third Time's A Charm! Scarlett Johansson Engaged To 'SNL' Star Colin Jost
May 19, 2019 @ 20:40PM

The actress was married twice before.

Hopefully third time’s a charm for Scarlett Johansson!

The actress, 34, is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 36, after two years together, her rep told the Associated Press.

Scarlett Johansson Is First Celebrity To Wear Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal Scarlett Johansson Is First Celebrity To Wear Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

The romance moved at lightning speed. Just months after they started dating, the couple moved in together in the fall of 2017, RadarOnline.com reported at the time. A source said the pair met through their mutual friend, Jost’s SNL costar and Johansson’s Rough Night pal Kate McKinnon.

“He was star struck,” the source told Radar.

Johansson has been married to Ryan Reynolds and French writer Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rose.

Congrats to the happy couple!