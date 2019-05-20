Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Third Time's A Charm! Scarlett Johansson Engaged To 'SNL' Star Colin Jost The actress was married twice before.

Hopefully third time’s a charm for Scarlett Johansson!

The actress, 34, is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 36, after two years together, her rep told the Associated Press.

The romance moved at lightning speed. Just months after they started dating, the couple moved in together in the fall of 2017, RadarOnline.com reported at the time. A source said the pair met through their mutual friend, Jost’s SNL costar and Johansson’s Rough Night pal Kate McKinnon.

“He was star struck,” the source told Radar.

Johansson has been married to Ryan Reynolds and French writer Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Rose.

Congrats to the happy couple!