Ryan, Jared & Colin! A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson's Wild Romances The ‘Avengers’ actress had some tricky loves before getting engaged to Jost.

Ever the romantic, Scarlett Johansson is ready to walk down the aisle again, this time with Saturday Night Live star and head writer Colin Jost.

Though the two have remained fairly low-key about their relationship, they have been dating for two years, and seem happy together.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Johansson, 34 and Jost, 36, got engaged over the weekend. A wedding date has yet to be revealed.

Johansson doesn’t have Instagram, and Jost didn’t post anything about the happy news on his social media channels, but sources have said the stars are excited to start their lives together.

Unlike her Avengers character, The Black Widow, Johansson seems to be always looking for a love that lasts. She has been married twice before and her list of exes looks like a who’s who of Hollywood.

Sadly, many of her past relationships have ended badly. Her first marriage was to Ryan Reynolds in 2008, but after two years as husband and wife, the two called it quits in 2010. The actor quickly moved on and married Blake Lively in 2012!

Johansson took another try at love in 2014, when she married journalist Romain Dauriac. But that union also ended, and resulted in a custody battle over their daughter, 4-year-old Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Will Johansson’s marriage to Jost last? Take a look back at the actress’ rocky road to love in this Radar gallery.