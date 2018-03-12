‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Bombshell: Jax’s Mistress Faith To Film With Cast!

Jax Taylor and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright may seem to be solid after weathering a cheating scandal, but the Vanderpump Rules stars are about to be dealt another blow!

Producers asked Taylor’s sexy mistress, Faith Stowers, to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion this weekend, and she accepted the invitation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“She’s going to share her side of the story,” an insider told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, Taylor, 38, admittedly cheated on Cartwright with Stowers last summer in a sordid tryst.

He then slammed his longtime girlfriend to his mistress in a secret recording heard by the cast.

Cartwright soon took him back, and stood by her man through the death of his beloved father.

In an interview with Radar, Stowers accused Cartwright and her pals of bullying and blaming her for the affair.

“You’re a side chick, you’re a slut,” Stowers told Radar her nemesis told her. “They ganged up on me.”

