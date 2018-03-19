‘House Of Horrors’ Kids Released From Hospital, Living In Loving California Home

The 13 Turpin kids have been released from the hospital in which they were nursed back to health, and are now living in a California home!

RadarOnline.com has learned from ABC News that the siblings are being taken care of by their attorney and public guardian, after years of being mistreated by their House of Horrors parents.

“They’re joyful, warm, considerate. It’s not all about them. They want to hear what’s going on with you and me and my family,” attorney Jack Osborn said of the kids. “It’s just really fun. It’s fun to be around them. Of course, they’re really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now.”

PHOTOS: Garbage, Diapers & Filth: See Shocking New Photos Inside The Turpin House Of Horrors

“The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims,” he continued, adding that the Turpin siblings are excited to continue their recovery and experience the world like they never have before.

Osborn also said that the Turpin children have big goals for their lives and careers. They want to be independent, start their own families and become doctors or nurses.

“They want to do things for themselves and they want to start having independent lives where they’re responsible for themselves,” he added. “That’s the goal and that’s what everyone is working toward.”

PHOTOS: Case Closed? Knife Found At O.J. Simpson’s ‘House Of Horrors’

As Radar previously reported, children were saved from their Perris home this January, when one of the Turpin siblings — a 17-year-old girl — escaped from the house, called 911 and showed police pictured of her sibling shackled to their beds. David and Louise Turpin were immediately arrested, and the kids were taken to the hospital to be fed and rehabilitated following months of starvation and abuse.

Louise and David Turpin face counts of torture, false imprisonment and child endangerment. They have both pled not guilty to their crimes, though they could be sentenced to life in prison. According to ABC, relatives have claimed that David understands the seriousness of their crimes, but Louise is in denial and has showed no remorse.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.