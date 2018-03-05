Turpin Torture Victims Dream Of New Careers – Including As Investigators!

The Turpin torture victims have high hopes for the future.

They are planning new lives and proper careers as doctors, nurses, teachers and even as investigators!

The seven adult off spring of evil David Turpin and Louise Turpin are currently recovering at Corona Medical Center in California learning new life skills after being tortured and hidden away from society.

Lawyer Jack Osborne – who is representing them legally ­– revealed: “They’re happy, they are wanting to move forward, they do not want to dwell on the past and they want their identity to be now and going forward the things they hope to do, the dreams they have.

“They do not want people to think of them only as a possible victim, but as young adults setting off on their lives.

“They realize they can set a path for themselves. That’s something exciting for them”

Osborne told how the victims do not go on social media or read over news reports about their ordeal as they continue their recovery.

Instead they love doing arts and crafts and enjoy listening to music together while they have been comforted by all the gifts that they have received since their ordeal rocked America.

Osborne added: “They love to draw, they love to create things, they’re very musical.

“Both listening to it and learning music to play. And they do a lot of crafts. It’s been really wonderful for them.”

The authorities were notified after a 17-year-old girl escaped through a window and contacted the local police.

The victims range in age from 2 to 29 and were allegedly beaten, starved, and chained-up for months at a time.

Their parents pled ‘not guilty’ to the charges and are currently being held on $12 million bail while being ordered not to communicate with their family.

