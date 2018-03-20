Ryan Edwards Tells All On Welcoming First Child With Wife Mackenzie After Rehab Stint

The Teen Mom OG family may be welcoming a new member! Maci Bookout‘s ex Ryan Edwards revealed he’s ready to welcome a baby with wife Mackenzie only months after his rehab stint for heroin.

On the episode, Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards talked about welcoming a baby with his wife Mackenzie.

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” he said. “But I don’t think I’ll ever be totally ready!”

She then talked about how she married the father of her son Hudson when she was only 17 years old to “do the right thing.”

“That would’ve been awful if Maci and I would’ve gotten married, just completely awful,” Ryan told his wife.

When she asked if Maci has “let go of the past,” he responded, “No.”

Ryan also gave an update on his sobriety, as he explained it has been a “struggle” since his rehab stint for heroin. He revealed he is going to begin seeing an addiction counselor and attending narcotics anonymous meetings.

Also on the episode, Tyler Baltierra visited his wife Catelynn Lowell in rehab for family week. She entered treatment for suicidal thoughts after suffering a miscarriage.

Catelynn explained how family week is mainly to work on issues with her mother and father.

“Those are where my issues stem from,” she said. “My mom has two things and my dad is a full sheet.”

Her father David explained how she has been “positive.”

“She’s doing great,” he said. “She was in really bad shape before the miscarriage… that was the trigger.”

Tyler added, “Unfortunately for Cate every single pregnancy she’s had had some sort of trauma with it. Letting go of Carly, with Nova post partum. That miscarriage was one of the most traumatic things she’s ever dealt with.”

Also on the episode, Amber Portwood‘s new boyfriend Andrew Glennon met her brother Shawn. Since Amber became pregnant after only months of dating, he was extra hard on Andrew.

“Did you ever watch her before you met her?” Shawn asked. “The last guy said no too and we see how that turned out. He also talked to Jenelle [Evans] and Farrah [Abraham].”

Amber defended her man, as she explained that he has a career and has “no big crazy secrets” as opposed to her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. She even revealed that she would not have him sign a pre-nup if they got married.

Fortunately for Amber, her brother approved of Glennon.

“He seems like a good person,” he said. “He seems like he has his crap together. The last one didn’t have a job.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

