Catelynn Lowell’s Daughter Visits Her In Rehab After Heartbreaking Separation

Catelynn Lowell entered rehab on November 17 and then weeks later on January 17 for suicidal thoughts after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, cameras were rolling when Tyler Baltierra‘s wife got a visit from their daughter.

In the video, Baltierra asked the 3-year-old, “Are you ready to go see mama?”

Although Nova seemed excited to see her mother for the first time in weeks, she asked about playing with the rehab center’s horses instead!

“I want to go see the horses,” she said, as Lowell responded, “I figured you would! As soon as you see them I wouldn’t exist.”

When Lowell asked her daughter for a kiss, she said, “I want to go see them!”

During Lowell’s time in rehab, Baltierra shared with fans how difficult her absence was on him and their daughter.

He posted a video of his daughter asking for her mother.

“Mommy is going to feel better,” she said. “I love my mommy. I want my mommy.”

Baltierra captioned the sad video, “This is literally the worst part of Cate not being here. I have to have this conversation with her almost every day. This is the stuff nobody understands. Crying in the dark has become part of the norm for me now it feels like.”

In a second video, Baltierra cried over his daughter begging for her mother, who is currently in rehab for depression.

“Sometimes you just don’t even know what to say to your children,” he said. “I don’t ever cry in front of Nova or anything because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and then you have bad days. Today is just a bad day.”

It was revealed on an episode of Teen Mom OG that Lowell suffered a miscarriage only days before entering rehab.

Watch the video above for more. Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on

