Inside Catelynn Lowell’s Shocking Decision To Leave THIRD Rehab Stint Early

Catelynn Lowell entered rehab on November 17 and then again on January 17 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Despite the Teen Mom OG star’s double rehab stint, she checked out four days early. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal why she made the decision to leave the treatment center earlier than planned.

“Cate got permission to go home a few days early,” a source close to Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra told Radar. “She wants to be home for a while before getting ready for the reunion.”

The Teen Mom OG reunion films Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 in New York City.

“She wants to be able to catch up with her co-stars Maci [Bookout] and Amber [Portwood],” the insider claimed. “She also wants to get her wardrobe prepped.”

PHOTOS: Big Spender! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Blows Hundreds On Target Clothes

Lowell was also eager to be reunited with her 3-year-old daughter Nova.

“She’s happy to see Nova,” the insider said. “Nova was ecstatic to see her.”

On this week’s Teen Mom OG, Lowell suffered a miscarriage. The loss caused her to enter rehab on November 17 for suicidal thoughts.

“I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today,” she told her mother-in-law Kim on the episode.

PHOTOS: Who Cried, Who Wasn’t Invited: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s Big Wedding!

She then returned exactly two months later to work on “childhood trauma.” Her first stint in rehab was in 2015 after the birth of her youngest daughter for postpartum depression. She is also mother to daughter Carly, who she placed for adoption.

Radar previously reported that the couple was hesitant to attend the reunion special.

“Tyler doesn’t know if they’ll be attending the reunion,” a source close to the TMOG couple told Radar. “It’s up to Catelynn, but he personally doesn’t want to go.”

Reunion show host Dr. Drew Pinsky, “brings up a lot of personal issues that he forces them to talk about.”

Do you think she should’ve left early? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.