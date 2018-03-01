Catelynn Lowell To Enter Rehab For Fourth Time After Reunion: ‘That’s The Game Plan’

Is Catelynn Lowell heading back to rehab again? After RadarOnline.com exclusively reported she left rehab early to attend the Teen Mom OG reunion with her husband Tyler Baltierra, an insider now reveals she may be heading back to treatment.

“I asked Tyler if she’s going back afterwards and he said, ‘I don’t know, but that’s the game plan,” the insider exclusively told Radar. “He seemed unsure.”

The source, who is close to the couple, added, “I hope she goes back if that’s what’s expected. We all want her better.”

As Radar previously reported, Lowell checked out of rehab four days early to prepare for the Teen Mom OG reunion, which airs Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 in New York City.

“Cate got permission to go home a few days early,” the source said. “She wants to be home for a while before getting ready for the reunion.”

The insider added, “She wants to be able to catch up with her co-stars Maci [Bookout] and Amber [Portwood]. She also wants to get her wardrobe prepped.”

On this week’s Teen Mom OG, Lowell confirmed she suffered a miscarriage after weeks of speculation.

She entered rehab on November 17 for suicidal thoughts after the tragedy.

“I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today,” she told her mother-in-law Kim on the episode.

Exactly two months later on January 17, she entered rehab for the third time for “childhood trauma.”

Her first stint in rehab was in 2015 after the birth of her youngest daughter Nova for postpartum depression. She is also mother to daughter Carly, who she placed for adoption with Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The couple was initially hesitant to attend the reunion special.

“Tyler doesn’t know if they’ll be attending the reunion,” a source close to the TMOG couple told Radar. “It’s up to Catelynn, but he personally doesn’t want to go.”

