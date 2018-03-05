Deadbeat Dad! Amber Portwood’s Baby Daddy Gary Involved In Child Support Scandal

Gary Shirley took a paternity test to find out if a man named Jody Patterson is his biological father. After the Teen Mom OG dad admitted Patterson wasn’t involved in his life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he was absent financially too.

In court papers obtained from Madison County Court in Indiana, the State of Indiana sued Jody on June 11, 2001 for not paying child support to Carol Simms for their son Gary.

“On or between March 20, 1987 to April 30, 2001, Jody Patterson did knowingly fail to provide support to his dependent child: Gary L. Shirley, giving rise to unpaid child support due and owing $18,974 as of April 30, 2001,” the court papers read.

Jody accepted a plea deal for the Class D Felony. He was sentenced to Indiana Department of Correction for a period of 30 months. Twenty-four months were suspended with the remaining six to be served on an in-home detention, active system through the Adult Probation Department.

He was also placed on probation for a period of 24 months. He was ordered to maintain full-time employment for 35 hours a week and obtain a G.E.D. in the first 18 months of his probation.

He was also required to pay the child support as ordered.

On this week’s episode, Amber Portwood’s baby daddy opened up about his father.

“Jody was my mom’s boyfriend. Supposedly I was born around that time,” he said. “He’s potentially my biological father, but I want to get a paternity test to know for sure. He was never there. It’s not like he was the dad I always wanted. But I slowly let him in. It would suck if he wasn’t.”

On the special Being Gary, Jody admitted it “bothered” him that he was absent from Gary’s life.

“I thought maybe you’re better off just with your mom instead of having me bouncing back and forth into your life,” he explained, adding on TMOG, “I was in jail. I done something I shouldn’t have been doing. I was in jail for almost a year. The judge let me out after you were born so I could see you.”

