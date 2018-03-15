Standing By Mom! Shannon Beador’s Kids Fire Back At Dad’s Nasty Claims In Court

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s bitter divorce from cheating husband David has undoubtedly taken a toll on the couple’s three daughters!

After David, 53, requested joint legal and physical custody of the girls in shocking court documents under the pretense that “Shannon is not fostering a healthy father-child relationship,” RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, are standing with their mother!

“The girls are honestly old enough to make up their own minds and them wanting to be with their mom is a direct result of how their father treated their mother,” a family insider said.

“For years they had to witness their fighting, and they were there for the entire time that their father cheated on their mom, as well as the aftermath it caused. They vowed to never let a man treat them that way.”

“That being said, those girls are stronger than they have ever been and are going to continue to support their mom because of what they are going through,” spilled the source.

David claimed in a court declaration obtained exclusively by Radar that joint custody would “serve the children’s best interests. While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me.”

“This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children. I have requested they spend nights with me, however, they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event.”

“Moreover, Shannon’s employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away.”

