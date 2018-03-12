David Beador Accuses Shannon Of ‘Excess Drinking,’ Separating Him From Kids

Shannon Beador’s estranged husband David is fighting back in the couple’s bitter divorce battle. The Real Housewives of Orange County father of three has even accused his ex of “excess drinking,” and alienating him from his own children, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from bombshell court documents.

According to Orange County Superior Court papers exclusively obtained by Radar, David demanded 50% custody of their daughters on March 9, claiming Shannon has shut him out from the teens’ lives.

“Since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me,” David wrote. “This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children…Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship.”

READ THE SHOCKING COURT PAPERS

In addition, he accused The Real Housewives of Orange County of providing Shannon with a dangerous lifestyle.

“Shannon’s employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away,” he continued.

He also claimed Shannon earns up to $600,000 a year, though she previously stated she earned just over $400,000. Meanwhile, he makes much less, he said.

PHOTOS: Split Secrets Exposed! Inside Shannon Beador’s Marriage Hell

He said he does not consent to spousal support for Shannon, and wants his ex to pay her own legal fees.

As Radar previously reported, the couple, both 53, split in September, two years after he admitted to cheating on her. He has since moved on with young girlfriend Lesley Cook.

For more on the nasty divorce, keep reading RadarOnline.com.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.