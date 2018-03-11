Shannon Beador’s Income Is Revealed In Bitter Divorce Documents

The Real Housewives of Orange County has been very good to Shannon Beador!

As The Blast has reported, Shannon filed new documents in her bitter divorce from husband David Beador, which revealed that she earned exactly $423,205.80 last year.

In court papers obtained by the website, Beador stated that she is a reality television personality who only works seasonally between 5-40 hours a week. But she pulls in a mid-six figure income!

Shannon’s just over $423K in earnings for 2017 reportedly came from NBC Universal, EFT Media Productions and for endorsing the company FabFitFun.

Also, Shannon claimed to have $70,355 in cash and bank accounts.

The RHOC star listed her necessary business expenses for 2017 as $73,011, which left her with a total of $350,194.80.

But Shannon also noted in the legal filing that she can’t give exact numbers for monthly expenses due to those documents being in estranged husband David’s possession.

However, Shannon said she spends $12,000 on rent, $1,000 on laundry and cleaning, $2,250 a month on clothing, $5,000 on her children’s private schooling and tuition, $6,500 on entertainment, $1,625 on eating out, $1,900 on child care and $2,500 on personal care and kids sports.

The grand total for her monthly expenses came to $38,185.

Shannon filed for divorce from cheating David in December after 17 years of marriage and three daughters.

As RHOC fans know, Shannon, 53, decided to leave David two years after he admitted to having an eight-month affair with a married family friend in 2015.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that David, 53, started dating much younger single mom Lesley Cook, 34 just three months after his split.

A source told Radar Shannon is “hurt” and “confused” by her estranged husband’s rebound relationship.

David, who was a big part of RHOC, is leaving the show after the breakup.

Shannon is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal of their kids, wanting David to have visitation only. David has yet to respond in court.

In addition to full physical custody of daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13, Shannon is also requesting a whopping $25,000 to cover lawyer fees.

The Beadors are reportedly scheduled to return to court tomorrow, Monday, March 12.

