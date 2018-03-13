It’s War! Shannon Ready To Fight David’s Shocking Custody Claims & Booze Allegations

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador‘s divorce from ex-husband David got nasty this week when the father-of-three demanded joint custody while accusing Shannon of “excessive drinking” and “alienating him from his kids,” according to exclusive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com!

Now, less than one week after David filed the explosive docs, Radar exclusively learned Shannon isn’t buying any of his “lies” and is ready for war!

“Shanon is done being pushed around by him and is going to contest every single declaration David made,” a source close to the 53-year-old blonde beauty said.

“Things were going good between them until a few weeks ago, when David realized that the girls just didnt want to spend as much time with their father as they did their mother.”

Instead, David — who infamously cheated on Shannon in 2015 with family friend Nicole McMackin — blamed Shannon for turning their three teenage daughter’s against him!

“Since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me,” David wrote. “This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children…Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship.

In another shocking declaration David accused RHOC producers of fostering a dangerous lifestyle for Shannon.

“Shannon’s employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away,” he continued.

According to the insider, however, “David is trying to use this whole drinking thing as a way to get the courts to side with him and feel sorry for him.”

In another declaration, David claimed that he should not have to pay spousal support because Shannon’s $600,000 a year salary is much higher than his!

“David is lying about his assets and everyone believes he may be hiding some. He is the owner of a multi-million company,” the source told Radar.

