Baby Mama Battle! Tristan’s Ex Throws Major Shade At Pregnant Khloe In Epic Feud

So much shade!

Khloe Karadashian’s baby daddy’s first baby mama dropped a nasty burn on the pregnant reality star right after her over-the-top baby shower.

Jordan Craig, who was never publicly acknowledged as the mother of Tristan Thompson’s love child, posted a picture of a glittering chandelier on her Instagram story with the caption “Less Bitter More Glitter” one day after Kardashian and Thompson held a lavish baby shower for their expected daughter.

Craig used the hastag “#positivityalwayswins,” on the photo.

Pregnant Kardashian’s baby shower was at the Hotel Bel Air with thousands of pink flowers and balloons.

“They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it’s turned out to be stunning and gorgeous,” an insider told Radar about the extravagant party for the 33-year-old mother to be, attended by Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in.”

Hours after the baby shower, Kardashian and Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday with a star studded Hollywood party.

Jordan’s subtle feud with Kardashian was ongoing, and in December 2017 she posted the first-ever picture of her son, Prince Oliver, hours after Kardashian hinted at her own pregnancy on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians show trailer.

RadarOnline.com readers knew the shady past between the three. Thompson attended Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s 2016 wedding with Craig, where he met Kardashian.

Thompson dumped pregnant Craig for Kardashian.

What do you think about Jordan’s latest shade? Sound off in comments below.

