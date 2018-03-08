Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Ready To Pop! Khloe’s Belly Looks MASSIVE As She Steps Out For Shopping Spree
Khloe Kardashian was caught looking very pregnant while on a luxurious shopping spree in West Hollywood. The reality star looked like she was ready to pop as she enjoyed her solo outing at eight months! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian, 33, rocked a monochrome tan outfit this Wednesday March 7, when she was spotted shopping with momager Kris Jenner in West Hollywood.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Kardashian’s baby bump looked massive as she exited Petit Tresor in a skin-tight tan dress and matching coat and boot heels.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The ritzy store she visited is known for its top-of-the-line baby clothes!
As Radar readers know, Kardashian recently revealed the sex of her first child in a strange episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While at the time she did not seem too excited by the news, she latest assured fans that she just needed time to get used to the fact she was having a daughter, and she can’t wait!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted at the time.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” she added.
When do you think Khloe Kardashian will give birth to her baby girl? Sound off below.
