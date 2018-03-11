Pretty In Pink! Khloe Kardashian Throws Mega Baby Shower At Bel Air Hotel

Khloe Kardashian, 33, threw a lavish baby shower for her family and friends this weekend.

The reality star – who is expecting a baby girl with Tristan Thompson – decked out the Grand Ballroom of the Bel Air Hotel with thousands of pink flowers and balloons.

And no expense was spared to make sure it was a baby shower to remember.

Family members Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all attended the shower.

The reality star expressed her surprise when she found out that she was having a baby girl.

While Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann were also present.

A source revealed: “They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it’s turned out to be stunning and gorgeous.

“The shower is very pink with thousands of pink flowers everywhere including hundreds of stems hanging from the ceiling that create an amazing first impression as guests walk in.”

