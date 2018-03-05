‘It’s A Complete Scam!’ Khloe In Shock After Finding Out She’s Having A Girl

Khloe Kardashian did not seem too excited at the news she was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Revenge Body star got a call from sister Kylie Jenner while she was sitting at home with Kim and Kourtney. “It’s a girl” says Kylie, 20, over the phone.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” says Khloe, 33, with a visibly unhappy expression.

“I’m shocked,” says Kourtney Kardashian.

“Tonight is our season finale of Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s Season 14. This trip was very aggressive lol. But we find out the sex of koko’s baby!!!!” tweeted Kim Kardashian, 37, before the episode aired.

PHOTOS: ‘Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t’: Khloe Kardashian Lovely At LAX After Twitter Rant Over Baltimore Riots

Tonight is our season finale of Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s Season 14. This trip was very aggressive lol. But we find out the sex of koko’s baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/HWbhEbgApW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2018

While Khloe didn’t seem thrilled by the news on screen, she assured fans, later on, that she couldn’t be happier.

“God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news,” she tweeted.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess,” she added after the reveal.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kylie, welcomed baby Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott this February 1. Kim Kardashian also welcomed her third child – daughter Chicago West – with husband Kanye West on January 15, via surrogate.

Khloe – who is now eight months pregnant – also answered questions from fans about her unborn daughter, admitting that she has no idea what she will name her.

PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Ample Assets In Skintight Leggings

“It’s so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now

I really have to figure this out,” she wrote.

“Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing,” she added.

Khloe then told fans that she still doesn’t know if her daughter will have a T name or a K name!

Are you surprised Khloe Kardashian is having a baby girl? Sound off below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.