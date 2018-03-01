Khloe Assures Fans Pregnancy Has Been ‘Healthy & Strong’ Amid Tokyo Trip Criticism

Khloe Kardashian is firing back at her haters! After the reality star – who is eight months pregnant – flew to Japan to film an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, social media users freaked out!

“Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months???” questioned a Twitter user.

“Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down. I don’t think you’re even supposedly to be flying this far into pregnancy. You just need to rest and get a massage,” added another.

Ignoring the backlash, Kardashian, 33, posted a sweet snap of her looking glamorous as ever while in Tokyo – pregnant belly in full display.

“What’s meant to be will always find its way,” wrote the star.

PHOTOS: Kris, Khloe & Kylie All Busted For Manipulating Scenes On ‘KUWTK’

She later replied to a loving fan, saying: “I am so thankful that after my first trimester of [sic] my pregnancy has been so healthy and strong! God is great! Much luck to you and your family.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, even Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson is “worried sick” about her fast-paced life amid her pregnancy.

Regardless, it seems there is no stopping Khloe Kardashian from living the fast life, belly and all.

What do you think about her flying to Japan at eight months pregnant? Sound off below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.