Ready For Her Kardashian Close Up! Kylie Jenner Shares New Baby Video

Now that Kylie Jenner has given birth to baby Stormi, she can’t stop showing her off!

Kylie took to Instagram today to give fans a close up view of her daughter’s face in a short and sweet video that shows Stormi sucking on her binkie and gurgling.

“My angel baby is 1 month old today,” Kylie wrote on Instagram a couple of days ago.

Jenner was wearing a small ring on her left hand, leading to rumors that she was engaged to her baby daddy.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian wrote: “OMG what a cutie!!!” on the post. But Stormi’s face was only slightly visible and on Saturday, Kylie showed fans much more of the girl’s mug on social media, revealing her big brown eyes

.

Jenner ended her social media ban after hiding out for the nine months she was pregnant.

Although she hasn’t married Scott, the two were finally seen out together on a public date last weekend, and the singer has joked that his new part-time job is testing eye shadow for Kylie.

It won’t be long before Stormi is a makeup fan as well!

