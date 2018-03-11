Ready To Pop Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian celebrated her baby daddy Tristan Thompson's birthday on Saturday night after having a baby shower earlier in the day! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn't miss a beat despite sporting a huge baby bump. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

Basketball player Thompson will turn 27 on Tuesday, March 13, but he marked his birthday early with a Saturday party. Expecting Khloe, 33, was right by his side!

Khloe's sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner showed up to help Thompson enjoy his early birthday celebration. Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods also made the scene.

The party took place at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. During the event, Kendall posted a photo of her and Kylie paying tribute to Khloe's baby daddy Thompson with the caption, “love you, mean it.”

Khloe and Thompson are expecting a baby girl . She looks ready to pop!

Earlier in the day, the sisters all celebrated Khloe and Thompson's baby at her baby shower in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, planned by famed Mindy Weiss.

This weekend was all about partying for the Khloe! She covered up in a black coat when walking into Thompson's birthday venue.

As Radar reported, Khloe's shower f eatured thousands of pink flowers and balloons.