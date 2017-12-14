Tristan’s Secret Love Child Revealed In First Photo As Khloe Preps For Baby

Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, just posted the first ever photo of their one-year-old son, Prince Oliver! The shocking image comes hours after Khloe Kardashian hinted at her pregnancy on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians teaser. Is this Craig’s way of throwing shade at her baby daddy’s famous girlfriend?

#MemoriesWithYou💕 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

“MemoriesWithYou,” Craig captioned the birthday snap.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Thompson, 26, dated Craig for a few months before getting her pregnant and dumping her for Khloe Kardashian, 33. He and the Revenge Body star allegedly met at Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s 2016 wedding, which he attended with Craig.

Before she revealed her pregnancy news, Craig had posted multiple shots of her and Thompson looking madly in love. Weeks later, however, the posts stopped, and he was caught making out with Kardashian all over social media. They are now reportedly expecting their own child together!

On the latest teaser for KUWTK, Kardashian seemed to have revealed her pregnancy news to her friends and family during a sweet get-together. While nothing is yet confirmed, fans are hoping for a baby episode to be released, any day now!

