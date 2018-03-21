MTV Firing Talks Continue: Jenelle Not Filming For At Least 6 Weeks

MTV in charge!

Troubled Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still not filming her show after her husband was fired for his homophobic rant, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“There are no plans to film with Jenelle for at least six weeks,” a source close to the reality star dished.

PHOTOS: ‘So High!’ Jenelle Evans & David Eason Exhibit Odd Behavior In Bizarre Video

“There is no filming schedule for her right now.”

As Radar readers know, Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired from the show after going on a nasty homophobic rant and she lawyered up to fight the network.

“Jenelle has been trying to get MTV to hire David back, as well as making outrageous money demands and they’re not backing down,” the source spilled.

Instead of filming Teen Mom 2, Evans was busy posting home videos to YouTube that were infuriating the network.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Fired Amid Child Abuse Claims

“Everything Jenelle has done lately is pushing back at MTV,” the insider admitted.

“And they haven’t decided if they’re going to fire her or not yet.”

Do you think Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.