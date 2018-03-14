More Drama! ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Could Be Fired For New YouTube Show

Jenelle Evans is back on the chopping block at MTV after blindsiding producers with another one of her crazy schemes, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Filming for the troubled Teen Mom 2 star, 26, is still on hold after producers booted her husband David Eason for making homophobic rants.

To kill time during the filming freeze, Evans announced that she was releasing “new videos on my YouTube soon” — which came as news to MTV execs.

PHOTOS: ‘You B***h!’ Jenelle Evans Goes Off On Enemy Kailyn Lowry Over Child Abuse Claims

“The top brass at MTV had no idea that Jenelle was going to start putting up her own videos while she is under contract with them,” a network source snitched to Radar.

“They’re talking about trying to shut it down or take action against Jenelle in some other way.”

As Radar readers know, Evans was hit with massive backlash after she posed with a gun the same day as the deadly school shooting in Florida. Both her and Eason posted the photo to social media.

PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell

She took the picture down, but Eason did not, and the two continued to brazenly post pictures of guns with all of their children.

Evans has already pulled daughter Ensley, 1, and son Kaiser, 3, from the show, and a source told Radar she has continued making outrageous filming demands.

“Jenelle is really pushing MTV and taunting them while they figure out what they’re going to do with her,” the source said. “She may be going too far.”

