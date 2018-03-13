MTV Denies Jenelle Evans’ Outrageous Demands Amid Firing Negotiations

MTV shut down Jenelle Evans’ outrageous demands as the reality star begged them not to fire her RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s husband was axed from the show after his horrific homophobic rant and the network was still considering firing her after canceling filming with her for a month an insider snitched.

“Jenelle hired an entertainment lawyer to negotiate with MTV,” the source dished to Radar, “but the network wasn’t giving in to any of her demands.”

After David Eason was given the boot, the source said Evans told the network that she wouldn’t allow them to film on “the land” unless they paid her a hefty fee.

“MTV shot that down,” the insider claimed. “No one wanted to film on Jenelle’s property because they were all disgusted by David. And all of the guns are unacceptable too, people are afraid of what David could do.”

The source told Radar that the network played hardball with Evans

“MTV was not going to pay Jenelle extra to film.”

She was also trying to convince the network to hire her husband back, and they refused that demand too the source told Radar.

And the threat of her TM2 reign ending was still in the cards for Evans.

“MTV still hasn’t given Jenelle a date for when or even if filming would start with her again,” the insider told Radar.

“She could still be fired from the show.”

