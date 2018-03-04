Jenelle Pulls Her Daughter Ensley Off ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Husband David Fired

Jenelle Evans announced on Twitter on Sunday, March 4, that her daughter Ensley will not appear on Teen Mom 2 after this season.

The news came after Evans’ husband David Eason, who is one-year-old Ensley’s dad, was fired from the reality show for his homophobic messages on social media.

Now, fans are charging that Eason is the one behind removing Ensley from TM2!

“Ensley will not be appearing on #TeenMom2 after this season. Keep up with me on IG for updates of the gorgeous little babe,” Evans, 26, wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Followers responded with comments guessing that because Eason will no longer be appearing on the show, he told Evans and MTV that his daughter won’t be on it either.

“Obviously David said, ‘If I can’t be on there then she can’t either.’ I’m surprised it’s not you!” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “LOL so she could be on the show as long as David is? Yeah, he’s not controlling at all.”

As Radar has reported, Eason was let go from TM2 for homophobic rants. He and Evans also were slammed for their disturbing photos involving guns.

Evans and her disgraced husband got a visit with his son Kaden yesterday, Saturday, March 3, for the first time since November, according to the Teen Mom 2 star’s Instagram Stories.

RadarOnline.com told you first that the visit would be happening after Eason recently got granted visitation with Kaden after a bitter battle with his baby mama.

During the Saturday, March 3 visit, Evans posted a photo of Kaden —even after Eason’s baby mama, Olivia Leedham, had specifically objected to her ex using any photos of the child on TV or social media!

Now, Evans is pulling her own daughter with Eason off the show that made her famous.

