Jenelle And David Visit His Son After Baby Mama Fights To Keep Him Away

Jenelle Evans and her disgraced husband David Eason got a visit with his son Kaden today for the first time since November, according to the Teen Mom 2 star’s Instagram Stories.

RadarOnline.com told you first that the visit would be happening after Eason recently got granted visitation with Kaden after a bitter battle with his baby mama.

During the Saturday, March 3 visit, Evans posted a photo of Kaden—even after Eason’s baby mama, Olivia Leedham, had objected to her ex using any photos of the child on TV or social media!

Even though Evans blurred out Kaden’s face, the incident could cause more trouble for the controversial couple in the wake of Eason being fired from TM2 for homophobic rants. The two also were slammed for their disturbing photos involving guns.

The fired MTV dad had been hauled into court by his ex Leedham, who accused him of exploiting their son and breaking a court order in bombshell court docs obtained by Radar.

Leedham claimed in the legal papers that Eason had spent years without any contact with Kaden and that when he finally was allowed visitation he ignored the rules set up by the court.

As Radar previously reported, Leedham was granted full custody of Kaden in 2014 and Eason was “denied any contact with the child.”

After he left prison in 2015 he still did not contact her to see the little boy, but waited until late 2016, after he was involved with Evans, to request visitation, his ex-galpal claimed.

Needham stipulated Kaden was not allowed to appear on any reality TV productions without a written release from his mother in a February 2017 parenting agreement and she wanted him “to exercise restraint and caution posting photos of Kaden on social media,” the court documents filed February 23, 2018 stated.

“Father agrees to request authorization from Mother before posting photos of Kaden,” their agreement stated.

However, Leedham noted in the court documents obtained by Radar that on multiple occasions Eason posted photos of Kaden on his Instagram account. When she asked him to take the pictures down, Eason said no.

Leedham then refused to allow Kaden to see Eason in person, informing him “she would resume visitation between Defendant and the child when the photos were removed,” but the photos remained on Eason’s social media.

Now, Leedham could be upset again–because just as soon as Eason and Evans were reunited with Kaden on Saturday, March 3, Evans included the boy in an Instagram photo!

