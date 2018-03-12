RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Brazen Jenelle Evans Continues To Post Shocking Gun Photos After Backlash
Jenelle Evans doesn't care what Teen Mom fans think! After followers bashed her for posing with a gun just hours after the horrific Florida school shooting last month, the reality star and her recently fired husband David Eason have continued to post firearm-related photos. Check out RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn the latest about MTV's most controversial family.
2 of 7
On her Instagram story today, Evans, 26, posted a photo of Eason holding a toy gun and wearing a fur hat common in hunting.
3 of 7
She soon posted another photo of a larger toy gun, captioning the picture with "boys and toys."
Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after going on a transphobic rant on Twitter last month. Meanwhile, though she has pulled Ensley and Kaiser from filming, Evans remains on the show — at least for now. Sources told Radar the crew has stopped filming her, though no official decision has been made.
