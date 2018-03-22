Raunchy Porn & Dirty Talk! Inside Jared Fogle’s Filthy Prison Phone Calls

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained shocking audio recordings that prove Subway sex fiend Jared Fogle has found a way to get his kinky kicks behind bars!

A woman who corresponds via telephone with the convicted child molester has shared their sexually explicit calls — and the two talk candidly about everything from 40-year-old Fogle’s penchant for amateur porn to his taste for women sporting “big boobs.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

In one racy call, Fogle begs his female caller friend to “talk as bluntly” as she desires during their racy conversation.

When the woman opens up about wanting to do amateur porn with a friend, Fogle gushed, “My God, [that would] be cool as hell.”

And he really got riled up while talking about the sexual preferences of the caller’s pal, including how she didn’t like “butt play.”

“She needs to, she needs to get into that. Holy s**t,” he said, adding, “It’d be real nice. So…Did she do it? Was she, was she, uh, was she masturbating today?”

The topic then turned to viewing porn.

Fogle wanted to know what his caller liked to watch, and he complained about his situation behind bars when she asked the same.

“Well, here…nothing,” he responded. “I mean, my God, you can’t have anything here. You know?”

But Fogle can have photos in prison, and he asked the caller to send some his way.

“That would be wonderful, yeah,” he said. “You can definitely send pictures, yeah. Absolutely….You can’t show boobs or p***y or anything like that. You know, I mean, but other than that.”

And Fogle couldn’t help but boast about what he looked for in a woman.

“I like everything. I don’t know. I mean, I like, I like big boobs,” he noted. “I don’t like super skinny or anything like that, you know?”

As Radar reported, Fogle is serving up to 15 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood, Colo.

His X-rated communication comes just a month after the disgraced TV pitchman filed a motion in federal court, begging to withdraw his 2015 guilty plea because he believes he was illegally charged when he traveled across state lines to have sex with a minor.

Fogle complained his charges of interstate correspondence with minors should be thrown out because he was traveling “as a Media Spokesperson for Subway” — not to contact his underage victims.

