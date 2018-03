7 of 7

“I didn’t get into any fight,” he wrote. “That is bull — made up stuff…There is a lot of stuff written about me that is completely false.” Not satisfied with getting his jollies through correspondence, jerky Jared propositioned his pen pal for group sex: “We could have a little, uh, threesome relationship…which would be wonderful.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.