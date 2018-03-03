Grey’s Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Marries Arielle Goldrath In Malibu

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is married and also expecting a baby with new wife Arielle Goldrath.

The Scottish born actor and the private chef exchanged vows in Malibu, California, on Friday.

“Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” McKidd, 44, wrote in a post titled, “Very Happy, Very Big News!”

“My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!” he added.

Friends and family joined the happy couple for their big day at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, for an intimate gathering that had a Scottish Ceilidh dance afterwards.

McKidd added: “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

The actor included a happy photograph of the newly weds after the exchanged vows before Rabbi Emma Lutz.

The bride donned a long-sleeved, floor-length, fitted and lace gown while the actor wore a traditional Scottish kilt suit.

McKidd, who plays former U.S. Army trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, joined Grey’s Anatomy during its fifth season. He was previously married to Jane Parker for 17 years.

They have a, daughter Iona, 15, and son Joseph, 17, and have been divorced since December 2016.

