Ex Disney Star ‘Unresponsive,’ Has Not Received Visitors After Murder-Suicide Attempt

Kevin Crane, the Disney child star who shot and killed his ex-wife in the mall and then turned the gun on himself was “unresponsive,” after the horrific attack RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Ventura County Sheriff Captain Garo Kuredjian gave Radar an update about Crane, who fired “multiple times” at his wife, Parisa Siddiqi, 29, on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

“He is still in the hospital in critical condition,” Cpt. Kuredjian said. “He is not awake and is unresponsive.”

Crane shot himself with the gun, but was transported to Ventura County Medical center where his condition “went from good to critical.”

“He hasn’t had any visitors,” Cpt. Kuredjian told Radar.

Crane, 33, was captured on surveillance video entering the Thousand Oaks Mall and going to the store where the mother of his two children worked, Paper Source.

“He fired multiple times, but we are not releasing how many times she was hit,” Cpt. Kuredjian told Radar.

He said that the footage from the mall, which investigators used to determine his footsteps inside the shopping center, would not be shared with the public yet.

“We are not releasing the video from the mall because if he recovers this may be used in a trial,” Cpt. Kuredjian told Radar.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Siddiqi’s children.

“We have spent time with Parisa’s family and she leaves behind two young sons, ages 3 and 4. In memory of Parisa and her unfailing devotion to her children, we have started this Go Fund Me campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 dedicated to her boys,” the page said. “ We encourage everyone to contribute what they can, however large or small, in loving memory of Parisa Siddiqi.

“There is a saying that goes, ‘I have heard that grief is another name for love.’ We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved team member who meant so much to all of us.”

Siddiqi’s autopsy was conducted on Monday, Cpt. Kuredjian told Radar.

