Former Disney Star Shoots And Kills Ex-Wife, Turns Gun On Himself

A former Disney child actor shot and killed his ex-wife inside a packed Southern California shopping mall over the weekend, then turned the gun on himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies say Kevin Crane, 33, walked into the Paper Source store, inside the crowded Thousand Oaks mall, and shot his ex, Parisa Siddiqi, 29. He then shot himself, but survived the suicide attempt, and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to state licensing records, Crane is a high-end realtor in Beverly Hills. An online bio says that Crane had “close ties to the entertainment industry,” and “a star-studded client base.”

PHOTOS: Don’t Look, Mickey! Disney Stars’ 17 Biggest Secrets & Scandals

He also worked as a child actor for Disney and Warner Brothers, and was better known for his role in the 1994 football movie Little Giants.

Siddiqi filed for divorce from Crane in January of 2016. The paperwork was finalized by February of 2017.

The couple had two young sons who were not present at the time of the shooting, and have been found safe.

PHOTOS: More Florida Danger: Alligator Drags Toddler Into Lagoon At Disney Hotel

As Radar readers know, this is the second serious offense brought upon by a Disney alum this year. In January, the star of Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings, was arrested in Burbank, California for a string of armed robberies.

Deputies are still investigating inside the paper store, where the shooting happened, but say the rest of the mall quickly reopened following the deadly crime.

Story Developing

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.