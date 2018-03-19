Loved Ones Make Desperate Plea For Kids Of Mom Murdered By Former Disney Star

Heartbroken friends and family members of the mother of two murdered by her former Disney child actor ex-husband issued a plea for help for the little boys she left behind.

On Mar. 17, Parisa Siddiqi, 29, was brutally gunned down by Kevin Crane, 33, in a California mall before he turned the gun on himself.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up requesting donations for the couple’s surviving toddler sons.

“Our Paper Source family would like to honor the memory of our colleague, Parisa Siddiqi, who was a warm and loving mother, daughter and friend, and a wonderful co-worker who brought her creativity to work every day,” reads the site. “Parisa touched the lives of many in our Southern California stores because she always led with her heart and her joy was contagious.”

Crane, who acted in Disney and Warner Bros. projects and was best known for his role in the 1994 football movie Little Giants, approached his former wife while she was working at Paper Source in the Thousand Oaks Mall and shot her dead.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

“He went from his car straight into the mall and walked directly to that store,” said a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s office.

Crane “argued with his ex-wife before opening fire in the store,” reported the Ventura Star.

The GoFundMe page for Siddiqi gives details about the mom’s little boys, who were not present at the tragic slaying: “We have spent time with Parisa’s family and she leaves behind two young sons, ages 3 and 4. In memory of Parisa and her unfailing devotion to her children, we have started this Go Fund Me campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 dedicated to her boys. We encourage everyone in to contribute what they can, however large or small, in loving memory of Parisa Siddiqi.”

“There is a saying that goes, “I have heard that grief is another name for love,” continued the heartfelt GoFundMe plea. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved team member who meant so much to all of us.”

Crane shot himself after firing at Siddiqi but survived and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.