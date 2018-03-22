Ex Disney Star Murder Autopsy Revealed: Wife Suffered ‘Multiple Gunshot Wounds’

The woman shot by her former Disney star ex-husband suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to an autopsy report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Kevin Crane, 33, allegedly opened fire on his ex-wife, Parisa Siddiq, on March 17 in the Thousand Oaks Mall in Calif. — and then turned the gun on himself.

Siddiqi, 29, did not survive the attack and the Ventura County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Christopher Young, told Radar that her cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds” and that it was ruled a “homicide.”

Dr. Young also told Radar that toxicology reports are being conducted by the lab, with the results expected in a few weeks.

Crane survived the self-inflicted gunshot wound but is in “critical” condition and “unresponsive” at a local hospital, Ventura County Sheriff Captain Garo Kuredjian told Radar.

Dr. Young explained that the specific number of gunshots that hit Siddiqi will not be released at this time, as there is an open investigation into the case.

Siddiqi was the mother of two toddler children who are reportedly now with her family.

Friends of Siddiqi set up a A GoFundMe account for the children.

“We have spent time with Parisa’s family and she leaves behind two young sons, ages 3 and 4. In memory of Parisa and her unfailing devotion to her children, we have started this Go Fund Me campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 dedicated to her boys,” the page claims. “ We encourage everyone in to contribute what they can, however large or small, in loving memory of Parisa Siddiqi.”

“There is a saying that goes, ‘I have heard that grief is another name for love.’ We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved team member who meant so much to all of us.”

