‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Gabe Brown’s Secret Girlfriend Revealed

Alaskan Bush People wild child Gabe Brown has found a way to keep himself quite busy when not filming for the upcoming season 8 at the lakefront lodge in Omak, Washington!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 28-year-old son of Billy, 64, and Ami Brown, 53, is dating a 21-year-old local, Raquell Rose!

Gabe’s sister, Rain Brown, 14, was the first to break the news when she posted a photo to her Instagram on February 15 of Gabe and Raquell kissing.

In the caption, Rain wrote, “Third wheeling like a pro this V-Day.”

And it seems that Rain and Raquell have become super close since then. In a post on her Instagram on Thursday, Rain gave her bestie a shout-out and said, “Special thanks to Raquell Rose for always reminding me that brighter days are ahead!”

Raquell returned the love and commented, “I love you so much! You mean so much to me. Better things are coming and we got to keep strong! You’re my best friend forever.”

However, it seems that Brown family fans do not share the same sentiment as Rain does for Raquell.

According to several die-hard Alaskan Bush People followers, Gabe already had a girlfriend!

“I love the show but I look at him different now. I thought, ‘wow finally a good Christian and hardworking guy,’ But no. Sadly, he proved to be a player,” one fan commented on the photo of Gabe kissing Raquell.

As previously reported, Gabe has been causing quite a lot of concern with his off-the-wall Instagram posts and photos since returning to social media following his mom Ami’s cancer diagnosis.

To some, it seems as the middle brother is suffering from a bizarre mental breakdown.

Do you think that Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose make a cute couple? Sound off in the comments.

