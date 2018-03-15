Is Rain Brown In Love? ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Posts Cryptic Message

Is Rain Brown in love?

That’s what the Browns’ youngest child suggested in her latest Instagram post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

To her more than 50K Instagram followers, Rain, 15, shared a photo of herself smiling and staring off into space.

“Sometimes all it takes is one special person and suddenly the world doesn’t seem so bad anymore,” said the reality star.

The loving quote was ended with a red heart emoji. The uplifting message is a surprising turnaround from the series of heartbreaking admissions Rain has posted in recent months.

In February, Ami and Billy Brown’s youngest admitted she was “broken,” Radar reported.

And before that, the star revealed her tough battle with depression – and this was at the same time her mom Ami was fighting cancer.

“This probably speaks to a lot of you out there and I just wanted to let you know you’re not alone and your feelings matter!” said a sad Rain at the time. “The way you feel isn’t stupid, I’ve struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years.”

