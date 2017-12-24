Vicki Gunvalson Gets Cyst Removed From Her Face

Vicki Gunvalson got a cyst removed from her face right before Christmas and is worried about being left disfigured by a nasty scar! The Real Housewives of Orange County star tweeted the news to her fans on Saturday night that she’d had cyst removal surgery on Dec. 22, writing, “Merry Christmas to me. #cystremovalyesterday #hurts #ihopeitdoesntleaveascar #beenthereforever.”

unvalson, 55, also directed followers to Instagram photos of her face showing a pronounced, taped up scar with black stitches on one of her lower cheeks near her lips. It’s been a hard Christmas season for Gunvalson as she just sold the Orange County home she bought for her daughter Briana and her family. Briana, her husband, and their kids now live far away from Gunvalson in North Carolina as they try to build a life out of the RHOC spotlight.

PHOTOS: Take That Brooks! Vicki Gunvalson Takes New Boyfriend On Exotic Trip With Family

Gunvalson was hospitalized during last season’s RHOC after a ladies’ trip to Iceland. A friend told Radar at the time that Gunvalson was battling high blood pressure.

PHOTOS: Vicki Rips The Beadors After 70s Brawl: ‘They Can’t Keep My Name Out Of Their Mouths’

“Her doctors advised her to relax and minimize stress in her life but those who know Vicki know how hard that is for her. She is always on the go,” the insider said. But now, Gunvalson, who has admitted to having plastic surgery, is worried about her TV-ready face because of a pre-Christmas coal in her stocking: cyst removal!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.