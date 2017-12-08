Outside The Spotlight! Inside Vicki’s Daughter Briana’s New Life Away From ‘RHOC’

Real Housewives of Orange County
star Vicki Gunvalson's
daughter Briana Culberson said goodbye to the O.C. recently
to start a new life with husband Ryan
and sons Troy
and Owen
in North Carolina. And RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they are “happier than ever!” Click through 7 photos inside the Culberson’s new and simple life outside the spotlight!
As fans know, Briana, 30, became a regular on RHOC
after a shocking Lupus diagnosis in 2015
forced her to move to Orange County and away from her husband Ryan, who was living in Oklahoma while stationed in the Marine Corps. After Ryan finished serving the country, Gunvalson, 55, convinced him to move to Orange County!
After starring in two seasons of the hit Bravo show, Ryan was clearly done! At the end of season 12, he announced on Instagram, "Today it became official! Moving back to my home state of NC in two weeks to live a simpler stress-free life. We’re super excited for this next adventure and what the future will bring!"
According to a source close to Gunvalson, they have never looked back! Last weekend, Ryan shared a photo of their new home, along with a caption that said, “Walking back from the mailbox and smiled when I came around the corner, truly blessed!”
And from the looks of it, the little one’s are loving their new life too! “Pretty sure this was the first year no tears were shed meeting Santa,” Ryan wrote in the caption to this photo of him and Briana’s two sons with Santa.
Although Gunvalson clearly misses her daughter, she has strengthened the bond
with her son, Mike Wolfsmith
— who appeared in several episodes this past season! “Vicki is really enjoying the bonding time she is getting with Mike right now and hopes that he returns to the show much more next season,” the insider told Radar.
