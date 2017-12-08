Outside The Spotlight! Inside Vicki’s Daughter Briana’s New Life Away From ‘RHOC’ thumbnail

Outside The Spotlight! Inside Vicki’s Daughter Briana’s New Life Away From ‘RHOC’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson said goodbye to the O.C. recently to start a new life with husband Ryan and sons Troy and Owen in North Carolina. And RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they are “happier than ever!” Click through 7 photos inside the Culberson’s new and simple life outside the spotlight!
As fans know, Briana, 30, became a regular on RHOC after a shocking Lupus diagnosis in 2015 forced her to move to Orange County and away from her husband Ryan, who was living in Oklahoma while stationed in the Marine Corps. After Ryan finished serving the country, Gunvalson, 55, convinced him to move to Orange County!
After starring in two seasons of the hit Bravo show, Ryan was clearly done! At the end of season 12, he announced on Instagram, "Today it became official! Moving back to my home state of NC in two weeks to live a simpler stress-free life. We’re super excited for this next adventure and what the future will bring!"
According to a source close to Gunvalson, they have never looked back! Last weekend, Ryan shared a photo of their new home, along with a caption that said, “Walking back from the mailbox and smiled when I came around the corner, truly blessed!”
And from the looks of it, the little one’s are loving their new life too! “Pretty sure this was the first year no tears were shed meeting Santa,” Ryan wrote in the caption to this photo of him and Briana’s two sons with Santa.
As Radar reported, Gunvalson was not upset about her daughter’s decision to leave the O.C. “In fact, Vicki is supportive of her decision and understand why they are leaving,” a source said previously. “They cannot go anywhere without being stopped for autographs, or without people talking and pointing at them. That is not what they want for themselves or for their family.”
Although Gunvalson clearly misses her daughter, she has strengthened the bond with her son, Mike Wolfsmith — who appeared in several episodes this past season! “Vicki is really enjoying the bonding time she is getting with Mike right now and hopes that he returns to the show much more next season,” the insider told Radar.
Do you think that Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana Culberson is better off in North Carolina? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

