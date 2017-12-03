‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Sells House She Bought For Daughter Briana

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson has reportedly sold the O.C. home she bought for her daughter Briana Culberson and her family.

According to The Blast, the selling price was a little under $1 million dollars.

Gunvalson bought the four bedroom, four bath, 2,500 sq. ft. home in the Ladera Ranch area of Orange County for Briana, her Marine husband Ryan, and their kids last year.

At the time, the Culbersons wanted to move back to Orange County after having lived in Oklahoma while Ryan worked in the Marine Corps.

During last season’s RHOC, viewers saw Gunvalson and her daughter remodel the house that features an outdoor fireplace, rich hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, office space, family guest room, upgraded bathrooms and a long driveway.

But Briana, whose relationship with her loving but controlling mom has been a staple of RHOC, and hubby Ryan decided to leave Orange County again—this time to move to North Carolina, where he is from.

Ryan wrote on his social media, “Today it became official! Moving back to my home state of NC in two weeks to live a simpler stress free life.”

Gunvalson was devastated this summer about Briana’s health as she revealed her daughter’s struggle with lupus.

Briana told the cameras about her ongoing health issues on RHOC for years, and finally disclosed her lupus diagnosis on the season 11 reunion after she was rushed to the hospital on the show in 2016.

Gunvalson put the O.C. house the Culbersons had been living in up for sale in September. According to The Blast, she first asked $989,000, but later dropped the price to $969,000 and found a buyer on November 17.

The flamboyant reality star and successful businesswoman made $170,000 on the deal.

