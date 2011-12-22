Gabrielle Union Brings Her Booty & Dwyane Wade’s Boys To The Beach

December 22, 2011 @ 11:00AM
Gabrielle Union orange bikini Dwayne Wade Splash.jpg
Fashion Police
Gabrielle Union Brings Her Booty & Dwyane Wade’s Boys To The Beach
December 22, 2011 @ 11:00AM

By Leah OrnsteinRadar Style & Beauty Editor

Dwyane Wade has a devoted basketball girlfriend with a divine derriere!

While the NBA star prepared for opening day of the season, his gorgeous girlfriend actress Gabrielle Union steamed up the shoreline of South Beach on Thursday, stripping down into a skimpy orange bikini and spending the afternoon playing in the waves with the Miami Heat star’s two adorable children – and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

PHOTOS: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bangin’ Bikini Body In Miami

Union looked toned and taut, showing off her awesome assets and bangin’ bikini booty in a bright orange bikini.

Though Wade and Union seem more in love than ever, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple.  After Wade’s divorce from the mother of his two boys, Siohvaughn Wade, was finalized back in 2010, she sued Union, claiming that she and Wade “engaged in sexual foreplay” in front of the boys.

RELATED GALLERIES:

PHOTOS: The Hottest Basketball Groupies In Their Bikinis
PHOTOS: The Ten Sexiest Stars In Black Bikinis
PHOTOS: The Top Ten Bikini Bootys On The Beach
PHOTOS: Basketball's Sexiest Wives And Girlfriends