Gabrielle Union Brings Her Booty & Dwyane Wade’s Boys To The Beach

By Leah Ornstein – Radar Style & Beauty Editor

Dwyane Wade has a devoted basketball girlfriend with a divine derriere!

While the NBA star prepared for opening day of the season, his gorgeous girlfriend actress Gabrielle Union steamed up the shoreline of South Beach on Thursday, stripping down into a skimpy orange bikini and spending the afternoon playing in the waves with the Miami Heat star’s two adorable children – and RadarOnline.com has the photos.

Union looked toned and taut, showing off her awesome assets and bangin’ bikini booty in a bright orange bikini.

Though Wade and Union seem more in love than ever, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple. After Wade’s divorce from the mother of his two boys, Siohvaughn Wade, was finalized back in 2010, she sued Union, claiming that she and Wade “engaged in sexual foreplay” in front of the boys.

RELATED GALLERIES: