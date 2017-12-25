Will Scott Disick Take Sophia Richie to Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party?

Kris Jenner has reportedly invited Scott Disick, 34, to her annual Christmas Eve bash.

Her daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 38, will be present along with her French boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.

But all eyes will be on Disick to see if he will bring his teenage girlfriend Sophia Richie, 19, to the party.

RadarOnline.com recently reported how the couple was planning some appearances on KUWTK and that Kourtney was not happy about any involvement by her 63-year-old mother.

And more recently she was left embarrassed when the father of her three children posted a video clip of Richie dancing around to one of her father Lionel Richie’s hits in her underwear.

Both she and Disick had a terse meeting at a neutral Los Angeles home to discuss the incident.

But now they are set to meet on Christmas Eve and everyone will be hoping that there are no fireworks if Sophia accompanies her boyfriend.

He shares children Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and three-year-old Reign with his ex, and remains a fixture in their lives, although Kourtney does most of the day-to-day parenting of the children.

