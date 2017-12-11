Kourtney Betrayed! Kris To Hire Scott’s Teen Girlfriend Sofia For ‘KUWTK’

Monster momager Kris will do anything for ratings!

Jenner knew she needed daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s scandalous ex Scott Disick to keep Keeping Up With the Kardashians afloat — but he has insisted he come as a package deal with new girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Now, “Kris is considering officially taking Sofia on as a cast member because the alternative is losing Scott, who’s a real fan-favorite,” an insider exclusively snitched to RadarOnline.com.

But to be expected, Kardashian is far from happy with her mom’s new scheme. “Kourtney can’t believe it. She can barely tolerate Scott let alone his new 19-year-old ‘piece’ as she calls Sofia,” the source added.

Disick and Richie were caught filming in Miami on December 7, 2017, leaving Kardashian humiliated and angry.

“The idea that this kid could start profiting from the family show makes Kourt feel totally betrayed, but Kris argues that she hasn’t made a bad business decision yet and that Kourtney needs to trust her,” the source explained.

