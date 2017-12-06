Kourtney Suffers Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction, Shows Breasts In See-Through Top thumbnail

So Exposed!

Kourtney Suffers Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction, Shows Breasts In See-Through Top

Kardashian can't stop flaunting her curves since her split from Scott Disick.

By
Posted on
Kourtney Kardashian is letting it all out – and she's not even ashamed! On a casual dinner night out with sister Kendall Jenner, the mom-of-three suffered a major wardrobe malfunction! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see more.

Hot mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, was caught busting out of her top during her latest outing in Los Angeles, and she didn't even seem to mind!

The reality star wore a long-sleeve white top and black leather pants to dinner with model sister Kendall Jenner, 21, and apparently, her white bra was part of the sexy look!

While walking to the local hotspot, Scott Disick's gorgeous ex revealed her cleavage for all the world to see. Kendall opted for an even more casual look, showing up in black trousers, a white T-shirt, jean jacket and baseball cap.

Seeing as Kourtney and Kendall were on their way to a very low-key sister dinner, fans believe Kourtney's bra-showing incident was a total wardrobe malfunction rather than an attempt to expose herself before her meal.

While this may have been a mistake on her part, Kourtney has been shocking fans with her sexy style as of late.

After breaking things off with baby daddy Scott, she's been seen out with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, dressed to a T and flaunting her assets.

She's also been involved in various fashion photoshoots, her latest being a stunning campaign for Pretty Little Thing.

She's also been seen out partying with BFF Larsa Pippen, as well as with model boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Most recently, an insider told Radar that Kourtney decided to help Younes, 24, open his own restaurant in LA. Now that her baby daddy is off romancing teen model Sofia Richie, she wants her man to have a secure income and more than one career option! Is Kourtney Kardashian turning into a sugar mama?

Let us know what you think of her latest wardrobe malfunction in the comments below!

