Hot Business Model! Kourtney Kardashian Helps Boyfriend Open Restaurant

Kourtney Kardashian is cooking up a collaboration to help her boyfriend Younes Bendjima make some extra cash, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

An insider revealed the reality star called up a Los Angeles realtor on Dec. 4 and made a request for her 24-year-old model boyfriend to see several area buildings where he could open a new restaurant.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” an insider told Radar.

“The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens.”

The Algerian former boxer’s father was reportedly in the food business, making 38-year-old Kardashian’s sudden interest in the culinary industry not so completely out of left field, said the insider.

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” explained the source of Kardashian helping Younes explore the new career option.

Kardashian and Younes have been seeing each other since at least last May, and the two have been heating up ever since, hitting the town and jetting off around the world together.

